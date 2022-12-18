Private Trust Co. NA Has $192,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $170.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.