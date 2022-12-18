Private Trust Co. NA Has $210,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in State Street were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

State Street Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

