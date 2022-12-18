Private Trust Co. NA Invests $203,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225,913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $53,867,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

