Private Trust Co. NA Invests $212,000 in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.44 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

