Private Trust Co. NA Invests $212,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.90.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.