Private Trust Co. NA Invests $218,000 in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 75,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 94,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 721.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

Shares of CSM stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

