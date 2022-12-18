Private Trust Co. NA Invests $261,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,860,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,222,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $221.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

