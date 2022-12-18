Private Trust Co. NA Invests $272,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 296,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $152.16 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.63.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

