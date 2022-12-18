Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $187,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after buying an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

