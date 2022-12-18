Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $192,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,601,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,455,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85,070 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $21.63 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

