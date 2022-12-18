Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $258,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $101.67.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

