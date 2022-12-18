Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

