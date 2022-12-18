Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

