Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 33 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

ORLY opened at $811.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $810.63 and a 200 day moving average of $726.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

