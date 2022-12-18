Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

REMX opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.10. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

