Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $91.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57.

