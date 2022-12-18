Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Separately, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $65.27.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
