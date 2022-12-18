Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Separately, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.