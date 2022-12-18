Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,556,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,781,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 176.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $78.43 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

