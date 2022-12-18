Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 101,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,260 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 689.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,224,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,711,000 after buying an additional 8,055,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 647,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 171,564 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $47.18 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

