Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,146,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUSB opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.