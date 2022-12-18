Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 891,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 254,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 911,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.

