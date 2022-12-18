Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 10,057 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 381,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,211,000 after buying an additional 572,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 884,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after buying an additional 283,275 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 799,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.42 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

