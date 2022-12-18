Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 4,714 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 95,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

BATS EEMV opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90.

