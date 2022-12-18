Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 4,967 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 553,397 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 585,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 145,823 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance
XME stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
