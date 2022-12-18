Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 6,543 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.64 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

