Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 6,543 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.64 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.