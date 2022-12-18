Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 989 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 15.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $235.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.48 and a 200 day moving average of $220.24. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

