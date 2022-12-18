Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

