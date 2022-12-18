Private Trust Co. NA Sells 224 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -306.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day moving average is $187.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

