Private Trust Co. NA Sells 24,150 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $82,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $142.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.