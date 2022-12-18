Private Trust Co. NA Sells 7,776 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 422,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 857.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 681,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after acquiring an additional 610,287 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.