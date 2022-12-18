Private Trust Co. NA Sells 86 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

