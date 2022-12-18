Private Trust Co. NA Sells 871 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Masco were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Masco by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

