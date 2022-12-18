Private Trust Co. NA Takes $190,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $562,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $17,977,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,483,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $35.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

