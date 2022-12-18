Private Trust Co. NA Takes $274,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

