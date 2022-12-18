Private Trust Co. NA Takes $282,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

