Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 179.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 325,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 209,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 534,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.