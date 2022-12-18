Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 686.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $39.10 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67.

