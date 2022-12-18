Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 10,047.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,398 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 264,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 251,368 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

