Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $109.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

