Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 121.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,663.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.