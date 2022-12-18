Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,892 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 150.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of K opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,156,712 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

