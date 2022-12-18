Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 70,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $112.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.