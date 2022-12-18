Ratos AB Makes New $76.36 Million Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Ratos AB purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,358,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,357,000. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for about 100.0% of Ratos AB’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Thomas H Lee Partners LP lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 770.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,684,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,961 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,261,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

DNB stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

