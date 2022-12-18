Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 10,000 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,060,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Red Violet Stock Up 5.2 %

Red Violet stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Violet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Red Violet by 10,472.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Red Violet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Red Violet by 70.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Red Violet by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

