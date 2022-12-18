Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

