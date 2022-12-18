Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 321.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of LCID stock opened at 7.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.39. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.18 and a twelve month high of 47.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 24.25.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.