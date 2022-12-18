Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $141.49 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

