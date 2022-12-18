Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,188,000 after buying an additional 76,809 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 592.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 94,544 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $2,525,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

