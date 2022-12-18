Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 20,487 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,487 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,918 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 870,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,364,000 after buying an additional 500,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 458,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 809,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after buying an additional 440,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,951. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.8 %

LSXMA stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

