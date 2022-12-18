Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 276 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

